Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI), Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

The shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Renewable Energy Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on June 24, 2019, to Buy the REGI stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on May 03, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Buy rating by BWS Financial in its report released on April 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. Piper Jaffray was of a view that REGI is Overweight in its latest report on April 04, 2019. Canaccord Genuity thinks that REGI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 05, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $28.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 152.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.73% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $24.81 while ending the day at $24.95. During the trading session, a total of 3.02 million shares were traded which represents a -288.85% decline from the average session volume which is 777370.0 shares. REGI had ended its last session trading at $25.39. Renewable Energy Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 REGI 52-week low price stands at $9.90 while its 52-week high price is $29.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Renewable Energy Group Inc. generated 67.09 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1042.86%. Renewable Energy Group Inc. has the potential to record -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.28/share, analysts expect it to surge by 26.75% to reach $9.32/share. It started the day trading at $2.99 and traded between $2.20 and $2.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABUS’s 50-day SMA is 1.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.08. The stock has a high of $4.75 for the year while the low is $0.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 55.39%, as 1.12M REGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 614.41K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.03%. Looking further, the stock has raised 84.08% over the past 90 days while it gained 32.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP bought more ABUS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP purchasing 29,874 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,562,967 shares of ABUS, with a total valuation of $9,290,155.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares by 1.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,639,828 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 31,760 shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation which are valued at $2,738,513. In the same vein, BMO Asset Management, Inc. increased its Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 41,746 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,007,215 shares and is now valued at $1,682,049. Following these latest developments, around 36.81% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.