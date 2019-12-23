Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

The shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $6 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Prospect Capital Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from FBR & Co. Markets when it published its report on May 11, 2017. That day the FBR & Co. set price target on the stock to $8.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by FBR Capital in its report released on August 31, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that PSEC is Sector Perform in its latest report on February 11, 2016. Wells Fargo thinks that PSEC is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.15% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.65 while ending the day at $6.65. During the trading session, a total of 3.52 million shares were traded which represents a -148.2% decline from the average session volume which is 1.42 million shares. PSEC had ended its last session trading at $6.66. PSEC 52-week low price stands at $5.70 while its 52-week high price is $6.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -15.79%. Prospect Capital Corporation has the potential to record 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on June 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.79% to reach $22.00/share. It started the day trading at $20.80 and traded between $20.19 and $20.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GEL’s 50-day SMA is 19.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.52. The stock has a high of $24.04 for the year while the low is $17.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.05%, as 6.85M PSEC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.37% of Genesis Energy L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 687.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. bought more GEL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchasing 2,851 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,876,982 shares of GEL, with a total valuation of $339,841,428. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more GEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $250,174,965 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Genesis Energy L.P. shares by 1.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,656,680 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 115,420 shares of Genesis Energy L.P. which are valued at $183,573,487. In the same vein, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its Genesis Energy L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 659,524 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,416,576 shares and is now valued at $179,009,110. Following these latest developments, around 12.29% of Genesis Energy L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.