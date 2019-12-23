Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT), Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)

The shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2018. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 03, 2018. Morgan Stanley was of a view that MBT is Equal-Weight in its latest report on May 04, 2017. Standpoint Research thinks that MBT is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.48.

The shares of the company added by 0.30% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.94 while ending the day at $9.99. During the trading session, a total of 3.11 million shares were traded which represents a 11.53% incline from the average session volume which is 3.52 million shares. MBT had ended its last session trading at $9.96. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company currently has a market cap of $9.97 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.80, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 111.41, with a beta of 0.97. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 12.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 MBT 52-week low price stands at $6.82 while its 52-week high price is $10.05.

The Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company generated 814.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.5%. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company has the potential to record 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on November 21, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) is now rated as Buy. BofA/Merrill also rated YNDX as Reiterated on October 05, 2018, with its price target of $47 suggesting that YNDX could surge by 7.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.03% to reach $46.90/share. It started the day trading at $43.46 and traded between $42.69 and $43.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YNDX’s 50-day SMA is 36.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.06. The stock has a high of $43.53 for the year while the low is $26.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.02%, as 4.30M MBT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.53% of Yandex N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 50.13, while the P/B ratio is 4.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.97% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harding Loevner LP sold more YNDX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harding Loevner LP selling -61,057 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,252,900 shares of YNDX, with a total valuation of $724,104,213. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile bought more YNDX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $673,877,581 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Yandex N.V. shares by 10.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,990,146 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,540,335 shares of Yandex N.V. which are valued at $545,196,428. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Yandex N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,135,406 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,777,845 shares and is now valued at $368,406,155. Following these latest developments, around 3.42% of Yandex N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.