Ride Out The Next Market Storm With J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT), Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

The shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 01, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $115 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on October 16, 2019, to Market Perform the JBHT stock while also putting a $108 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $119. Cowen was of a view that JBHT is Market Perform in its latest report on July 16, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that JBHT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $113.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.71.

The shares of the company added by 1.04% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $114.98 while ending the day at $116.72. During the trading session, a total of 3.99 million shares were traded which represents a -391.76% decline from the average session volume which is 811360.0 shares. JBHT had ended its last session trading at $115.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. currently has a market cap of $12.31 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.63, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.86, with a beta of 1.11. JBHT 52-week low price stands at $83.64 while its 52-week high price is $122.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.40 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. generated 75.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.43%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has the potential to record 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on April 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Deutsche Bank also rated UNVR as Resumed on September 21, 2018, with its price target of $35 suggesting that UNVR could surge by 13.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.62% to reach $28.00/share. It started the day trading at $24.265 and traded between $23.96 and $24.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNVR’s 50-day SMA is 22.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.67. The stock has a high of $24.77 for the year while the low is $16.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.92%, as 10.35M JBHT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.20% of Univar Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.25%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought more UNVR shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchasing 914,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,679,200 shares of UNVR, with a total valuation of $390,626,864. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more UNVR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $341,107,967 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Univar Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.