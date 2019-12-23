Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

The shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $126 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Entergy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on September 09, 2019, to Overweight the ETR stock while also putting a $116 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $115. Macquarie was of a view that ETR is Outperform in its latest report on March 11, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that ETR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 01, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 93.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $124.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.63.

The shares of the company added by 0.55% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $119.06 while ending the day at $120.17. During the trading session, a total of 3.18 million shares were traded which represents a -110.52% decline from the average session volume which is 1.51 million shares. ETR had ended its last session trading at $119.51. Entergy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 ETR 52-week low price stands at $82.06 while its 52-week high price is $122.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Entergy Corporation generated 955.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 76.19%. Entergy Corporation has the potential to record 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $53. Argus also rated ACC as Upgrade on July 31, 2019, with its price target of $53 suggesting that ACC could surge by 11.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.26% to reach $52.00/share. It started the day trading at $46.41 and traded between $45.92 and $46.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACC’s 50-day SMA is 47.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 47.33. The stock has a high of $50.94 for the year while the low is $39.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.09%, as 1.97M ETR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.44% of American Campus Communities Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 60.16, while the P/B ratio is 1.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 618.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ACC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 117,431 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,993,147 shares of ACC, with a total valuation of $960,470,782. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ACC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $676,522,099 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its American Campus Communities Inc. shares by 0.07% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,330,145 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,413 shares of American Campus Communities Inc. which are valued at $352,140,166. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its American Campus Communities Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 161,463 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,264,664 shares and is now valued at $348,994,459. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of American Campus Communities Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.