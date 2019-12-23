Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

The shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eastman Chemical Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on September 26, 2019, to Buy the EMN stock while also putting a $84 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Tudor Pickering Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2019. That day the Tudor Pickering set price target on the stock to $79. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on August 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 77. JP Morgan was of a view that EMN is Neutral in its latest report on July 29, 2019. Cowen thinks that EMN is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 84.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.69.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.68% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $78.49 while ending the day at $78.57. During the trading session, a total of 2.71 million shares were traded which represents a -163.48% decline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. EMN had ended its last session trading at $79.91. Eastman Chemical Company currently has a market cap of $10.87 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.45, with a beta of 1.39. Eastman Chemical Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 EMN 52-week low price stands at $61.22 while its 52-week high price is $86.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.94 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Eastman Chemical Company generated 207.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.35%. Eastman Chemical Company has the potential to record 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.71% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.04 and traded between $3.83 and $4.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGEN’s 50-day SMA is 3.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.94. The stock has a high of $4.57 for the year while the low is $1.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.88%, as 9.69M EMN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.20% of Agenus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 32.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP sold more AGEN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP selling -871,023 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,213,191 shares of AGEN, with a total valuation of $38,603,270. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,263,880 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Agenus Inc. shares by 3.27% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,490,530 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 173,739 shares of Agenus Inc. which are valued at $23,005,321. Following these latest developments, around 23.34% of Agenus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.