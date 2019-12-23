Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS), GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

The shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on May 14, 2018. Janney was of a view that SBS is Neutral in its latest report on March 12, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that SBS is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.16% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.425 while ending the day at $14.48. During the trading session, a total of 2.8 million shares were traded which represents a -101.42% decline from the average session volume which is 1.39 million shares. SBS had ended its last session trading at $14.65. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP currently has a market cap of $10.02 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.98, with a beta of 0.95. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 SBS 52-week low price stands at $7.39 while its 52-week high price is $14.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP generated 670.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.89%.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on August 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Citigroup also rated GSKY as Downgrade on August 07, 2019, with its price target of $7.50 suggesting that GSKY could down by -15.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.57/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.42% to reach $7.88/share. It started the day trading at $9.17 and traded between $8.52 and $9.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GSKY’s 50-day SMA is 7.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.08. The stock has a high of $16.42 for the year while the low is $5.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.93%, as 22.48M SBS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 39.65% of GreenSky Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.83, while the P/B ratio is 26.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 681.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 32.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.67%. Looking further, the stock has raised 30.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Pacific Investment Management Co…. bought more GSKY shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Pacific Investment Management Co…. purchasing 750,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,711,085 shares of GSKY, with a total valuation of $64,810,472. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more GSKY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $64,399,197 worth of shares.

Similarly, Shapiro Capital Management LLC decreased its GreenSky Inc. shares by 20.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,763,590 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,965,067 shares of GreenSky Inc. which are valued at $57,761,110. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its GreenSky Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 691,092 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,698,819 shares and is now valued at $34,959,213. Following these latest developments, around 4.50% of GreenSky Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.