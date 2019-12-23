Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI), Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

The shares of United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Pivotal Research Group in its latest research note that was published on October 03, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $3 price target. Pivotal Research Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Natural Foods Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on August 02, 2019, to Underperform the UNFI stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Pivotal Research Group Markets when it published its report on June 06, 2019. That day the Pivotal Research Group set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Sell rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on March 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that UNFI is Hold in its latest report on December 11, 2018. Argus thinks that UNFI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.93.

The shares of the company added by 1.38% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.84 while ending the day at $8.08. During the trading session, a total of 2.47 million shares were traded which represents a -70.63% decline from the average session volume which is 1.45 million shares. UNFI had ended its last session trading at $7.97. United Natural Foods Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 UNFI 52-week low price stands at $6.56 while its 52-week high price is $15.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The United Natural Foods Inc. generated 39.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -266.67%. United Natural Foods Inc. has the potential to record 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) is now rated as Peer Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.97% to reach $23.00/share. It started the day trading at $23.33 and traded between $20.94 and $21.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADNT's 50-day SMA is 22.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.26. The stock has a high of $26.40 for the year while the low is $12.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.82%, as 6.74M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.25% of Adient plc shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ADNT shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 262,295 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,436,477 shares of ADNT, with a total valuation of $206,281,387. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… meanwhile sold more ADNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $167,420,953 worth of shares.

Similarly, Blue Harbour Group LP decreased its Adient plc shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,550,490 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Adient plc which are valued at $143,193,711. In the same vein, Davis Selected Advisers LP decreased its Adient plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,201,107 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,751,769 shares and is now valued at $103,873,670. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Adient plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.