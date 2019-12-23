Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY), TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

The shares of Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $28 price target. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Progyny Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2019, to Overweight the PGNY stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on November 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. Citigroup was of a view that PGNY is Buy in its latest report on November 19, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $30.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.44% than its 52-Week low price.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.26% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.10 while ending the day at $23.54. During the trading session, a total of 2.41 million shares were traded which represents a -162.57% decline from the average session volume which is 916440.0 shares. PGNY had ended its last session trading at $23.84. PGNY 52-week low price stands at $13.29 while its 52-week high price is $32.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Progyny Inc. generated 7.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. Progyny Inc. has the potential to record 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on November 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) is now rated as Market Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.92% to reach $36.17/share. It started the day trading at $30.50 and traded between $29.99 and $30.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRIP’s 50-day SMA is 33.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.41. The stock has a high of $54.16 for the year while the low is $26.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 43.46%, as 13.31M PGNY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.36% of TripAdvisor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.44, while the P/B ratio is 2.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TRIP shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 215,969 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,280,888 shares of TRIP, with a total valuation of $348,777,219. Eagle Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more TRIP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $253,290,228 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its TripAdvisor Inc. shares by 4.69% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,454,775 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -367,168 shares of TripAdvisor Inc. which are valued at $211,715,610. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its TripAdvisor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 85,193 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,472,840 shares and is now valued at $155,428,656. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of TripAdvisor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.