Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL), salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)

The shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on October 29, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 12, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that GGAL is Underweight in its latest report on April 29, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that GGAL is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $19.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.25.

The shares of the company added by 1.35% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.67 while ending the day at $15.00. During the trading session, a total of 2.08 million shares were traded which represents a -58.7% decline from the average session volume which is 1.31 million shares. GGAL had ended its last session trading at $14.80. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. currently has a market cap of $2.09 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.07, with a beta of 1.32. GGAL 52-week low price stands at $9.53 while its 52-week high price is $39.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.65 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has the potential to record 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on December 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $190. Piper Jaffray also rated CRM as Resumed on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $190 suggesting that CRM could surge by 13.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $163.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.75% to reach $191.05/share. It started the day trading at $165.17 and traded between $163.63 and $164.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRM’s 50-day SMA is 157.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 155.27. The stock has a high of $167.56 for the year while the low is $120.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.09%, as 14.82M GGAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.76% of salesforce.com inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 164.39, while the P/B ratio is 4.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more CRM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 312,871 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 92,236,817 shares of CRM, with a total valuation of $15,024,455,121. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CRM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,714,654,490 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its salesforce.com inc. shares by 1.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 43,871,116 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -621,430 shares of salesforce.com inc. which are valued at $7,146,166,085. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its salesforce.com inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 631,414 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 40,609,254 shares and is now valued at $6,614,841,384. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of salesforce.com inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.