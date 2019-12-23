Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Grana y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM), Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

The shares of Grana y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Grana y Montero S.A.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.85% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.30 while ending the day at $2.34. During the trading session, a total of 2.27 million shares were traded which represents a -4558.52% decline from the average session volume which is 48630.0 shares. GRAM had ended its last session trading at $2.36. Grana y Montero S.A.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 GRAM 52-week low price stands at $1.82 while its 52-week high price is $3.90.

The Grana y Montero S.A.A. generated 240.45 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Imperial Capital also rated XOG as Downgrade on October 17, 2019, with its price target of $2 suggesting that XOG could surge by 44.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.93% to reach $3.66/share. It started the day trading at $2.16 and traded between $1.97 and $2.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XOG’s 50-day SMA is 1.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.46. The stock has a high of $5.67 for the year while the low is $1.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 35.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.03%, as 34.45M GRAM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 35.73% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.78, while the P/B ratio is 0.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … bought more XOG shares, increasing its portfolio by 81.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … purchasing 8,258,408 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,415,392 shares of XOG, with a total valuation of $26,518,164. Luminus Management LLC meanwhile bought more XOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,413,492 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares by 42.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,642,893 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,858,297 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. which are valued at $13,885,766. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,192 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,203,424 shares and is now valued at $11,812,931. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.