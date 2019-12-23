Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

The shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on June 07, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $75 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Garmin Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on September 21, 2018. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $77. JP Morgan was of a view that GRMN is Underweight in its latest report on May 04, 2017. Tigress Financial thinks that GRMN is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.83.

The shares of the company added by 1.07% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $97.53 while ending the day at $98.68. During the trading session, a total of 2.0 million shares were traded which represents a -106.74% decline from the average session volume which is 965070.0 shares. GRMN had ended its last session trading at $97.64. Garmin Ltd. currently has a market cap of $18.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.59, with a beta of 0.91. Garmin Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 GRMN 52-week low price stands at $59.98 while its 52-week high price is $98.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Garmin Ltd. generated 976.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.69%. Garmin Ltd. has the potential to record 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Boenning & Scattergood published a research note on October 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is now rated as Neutral. Stephens also rated ONB as Downgrade on October 08, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that ONB could down by -1.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.87% to reach $18.33/share. It started the day trading at $18.68 and traded between $18.45 and $18.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ONB's 50-day SMA is 18.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.16. The stock has a high of $18.71 for the year while the low is $14.45. The company's P/E ratio currently sits at 13.58, while the P/B ratio is 1.12. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 863.44K shares. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.08%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.15% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ONB shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,752,067 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,454,691 shares of ONB, with a total valuation of $424,060,813. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ONB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $324,017,900 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Old National Bancorp shares by 0.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,378,553 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 114,138 shares of Old National Bancorp which are valued at $223,804,238. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Old National Bancorp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 173,599 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,832,109 shares and is now valued at $105,444,531. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Old National Bancorp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.