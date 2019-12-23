Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI), Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

The shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on October 08, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $23 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First Midwest Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that FMBI is Outperform in its latest report on March 28, 2018. FIG Partners thinks that FMBI is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.89.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.22% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.12 while ending the day at $23.19. During the trading session, a total of 2.53 million shares were traded which represents a -395.03% decline from the average session volume which is 510150.0 shares. FMBI had ended its last session trading at $23.24. First Midwest Bancorp Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.91, with a beta of 1.29. FMBI 52-week low price stands at $18.10 while its 52-week high price is $23.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.69%. First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on January 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated CBIO as Reiterated on February 12, 2018, with its price target of $49 suggesting that CBIO could surge by 70.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.32% to reach $24.75/share. It started the day trading at $8.20 and traded between $7.00 and $7.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBIO’s 50-day SMA is 5.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.17. The stock has a high of $10.84 for the year while the low is $4.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 361480.28 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.10%, as 357,504 FMBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.19% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 441.40K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 50.61%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought more CBIO shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchasing 20,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,062,843 shares of CBIO, with a total valuation of $5,792,494. JFL Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more CBIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,572,932 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares by 2.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 742,794 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 18,921 shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. which are valued at $4,048,227. In the same vein, 22NW LP increased its Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 460,905 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 735,841 shares and is now valued at $4,010,333. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.