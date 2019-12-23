Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO), Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

The shares of Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on December 06, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $35 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Domo Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on September 06, 2019, to Buy the DOMO stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on March 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. Needham was of a view that DOMO is Buy in its latest report on March 12, 2019. Needham thinks that DOMO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.81% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $21.50 while ending the day at $21.97. During the trading session, a total of 2.31 million shares were traded which represents a -297.43% decline from the average session volume which is 580870.0 shares. DOMO had ended its last session trading at $22.15. DOMO 52-week low price stands at $14.80 while its 52-week high price is $47.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Domo Inc. generated 93.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.62%. Domo Inc. has the potential to record -4.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $44. Even though the stock has been trading at $47.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.11% to reach $48.81/share. It started the day trading at $48.80 and traded between $47.56 and $48.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APO’s 50-day SMA is 42.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.03. The stock has a high of $48.28 for the year while the low is $22.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.41%, as 6.05M DOMO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.97% of Apollo Global Management Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.92, while the P/B ratio is 8.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.65%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 44.81% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Tiger Global Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,663,500 shares of APO, with a total valuation of $1,649,661,300. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more APO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $582,399,752 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Apollo Global Management Inc. shares by 0.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,642,051 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -15,649 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. which are valued at $466,121,834. In the same vein, BMO Asset Management Corp. decreased its Apollo Global Management Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,793,870 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,977,917 shares and is now valued at $261,832,765. Following these latest developments, around 8.20% of Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.