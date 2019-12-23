Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE), Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

The shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Janney in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $18 price target. Janney wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on August 12, 2019, to Overweight the APLE stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on June 25, 2019. That day the CapitalOne set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on August 08, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Barclays was of a view that APLE is Equal Weight in its latest report on January 31, 2018. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that APLE is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.00.

The shares of the company added by 0.43% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.08 while ending the day at $16.18. During the trading session, a total of 2.22 million shares were traded which represents a -65.42% decline from the average session volume which is 1.34 million shares. APLE had ended its last session trading at $16.11. APLE 52-week low price stands at $13.81 while its 52-week high price is $16.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.67%. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. has the potential to record 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Credit Suisse also rated NLSN as Reiterated on March 28, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that NLSN could surge by 17.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.48% to reach $25.18/share. It started the day trading at $20.84 and traded between $19.95 and $20.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NLSN’s 50-day SMA is 20.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.56. The stock has a high of $27.57 for the year while the low is $17.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.28%, as 18.49M APLE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.24% of Nielsen Holdings plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NLSN shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 3,453,583 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 44,839,406 shares of NLSN, with a total valuation of $876,610,387. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more NLSN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $450,547,267 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Nielsen Holdings plc shares by 2.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,880,896 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -523,595 shares of Nielsen Holdings plc which are valued at $349,571,517. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Nielsen Holdings plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 39,529 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 16,454,106 shares and is now valued at $321,677,772. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Nielsen Holdings plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.