Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

The shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2019. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on June 27, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by SVB Leerink in its report released on May 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Leerink Partners was of a view that ACRS is Outperform in its latest report on March 28, 2018. Guggenheim thinks that ACRS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 09, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 53.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 166.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.85.

The shares of the company added by 8.84% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.77 while ending the day at $1.97. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -27.69% decline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. ACRS had ended its last session trading at $1.81. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 ACRS 52-week low price stands at $0.74 while its 52-week high price is $8.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. generated 29.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -76.79%. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Charter Equity published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.80/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $10.89/share. It started the day trading at $8.86 and traded between $8.77 and $8.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ERIC’s 50-day SMA is 8.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.05. The stock has a high of $10.46 for the year while the low is $7.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.59%, as 11.46M ACRS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.35% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.87%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more ERIC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 79,436 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 132,256,222 shares of ERIC, with a total valuation of $1,195,596,247. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… meanwhile bought more ERIC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $259,307,437 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares by 13.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 26,576,500 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,213,600 shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) which are valued at $240,251,560. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,064,934 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,152,128 shares and is now valued at $82,735,237. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.