Mixed Analyst Attention: Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY), Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

The shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on April 05, 2019. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Weyerhaeuser Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Seaport Global Securities advised investors in its research note published on January 23, 2019, to Buy the WY stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 02, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that WY is Buy in its latest report on January 24, 2018. Stephens thinks that WY is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.74.

The shares of the company added by 0.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $29.86 while ending the day at $30.15. During the trading session, a total of 8.81 million shares were traded which represents a -186.13% decline from the average session volume which is 3.08 million shares. WY had ended its last session trading at $30.01. Weyerhaeuser Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 WY 52-week low price stands at $20.52 while its 52-week high price is $30.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Weyerhaeuser Company generated 153.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Weyerhaeuser Company has the potential to record 0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on September 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) is now rated as Market Perform. B. Riley FBR also rated ETM as Initiated on April 18, 2019, with its price target of $7.75 suggesting that ETM could surge by 19.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.60% to reach $6.25/share. It started the day trading at $5.09 and traded between $4.95 and $5.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ETM’s 50-day SMA is 4.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.99. The stock has a high of $7.94 for the year while the low is $2.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.12%, as 14.67M WY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.69% of Entercom Communications Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 42.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ETM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -292,523 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,989,744 shares of ETM, with a total valuation of $51,981,489. JPMorgan Investment Management, I… meanwhile sold more ETM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $49,720,880 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Entercom Communications Corp. shares by 3.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,167,055 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 250,362 shares of Entercom Communications Corp. which are valued at $38,630,170. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Entercom Communications Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 290,831 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,660,331 shares and is now valued at $36,233,366. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Entercom Communications Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.