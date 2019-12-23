Mixed Analyst Attention: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT), Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

The shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on May 09, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on May 02, 2018. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SKT is Neutral in its latest report on November 09, 2017. Boenning & Scattergood thinks that SKT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.83.

The shares of the company added by 0.54% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.82 while ending the day at $14.90. During the trading session, a total of 6.42 million shares were traded which represents a -150.93% decline from the average session volume which is 2.56 million shares. SKT had ended its last session trading at $14.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.77, with a beta of 0.62. SKT 52-week low price stands at $13.61 while its 52-week high price is $23.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.34%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has the potential to record 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on February 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Citigroup also rated HOMB as Initiated on June 18, 2018, with its price target of $28 suggesting that HOMB could surge by 8.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.15% to reach $21.71/share. It started the day trading at $20.07 and traded between $19.74 and $19.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HOMB’s 50-day SMA is 18.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.65. The stock has a high of $20.37 for the year while the low is $15.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.30%, as 7.44M SKT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.87% of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.71, while the P/B ratio is 1.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 576.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.95%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HOMB shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 297,856 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,908,279 shares of HOMB, with a total valuation of $337,033,811. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more HOMB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $317,911,919 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) shares by 0.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,303,204 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 124,870 shares of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) which are valued at $269,186,299. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 306,196 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,919,748 shares and is now valued at $111,409,657. Following these latest developments, around 4.00% of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.