Mixed Analyst Attention: Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE), Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

The shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on October 07, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $21 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on June 28, 2018, to Buy the SRNE stock while also putting a $14.25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2018. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Buy rating by Rodman & Renshaw in its report released on May 22, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. FBR & Co. was of a view that SRNE is Outperform in its latest report on May 22, 2017. ROTH Capital thinks that SRNE is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $24.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 143.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.38% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.25 while ending the day at $3.39. During the trading session, a total of 7.51 million shares were traded which represents a -50.24% decline from the average session volume which is 5.0 million shares. SRNE had ended its last session trading at $3.66. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SRNE 52-week low price stands at $1.39 while its 52-week high price is $6.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. generated 44.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. B. Riley FBR also rated AMRS as Reiterated on November 14, 2018, with its price target of $8 suggesting that AMRS could surge by 64.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.09% to reach $9.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.40 and traded between $3.06 and $3.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMRS’s 50-day SMA is 3.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.76. The stock has a high of $6.06 for the year while the low is $1.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.46%, as 14.52M SRNE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.02% of Amyris Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 927.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.92% over the last six months.

BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AMRS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,316,430 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Amyris Inc. shares by 21.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,572,600 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 449,722 shares of Amyris Inc. which are valued at $10,341,852. In the same vein, Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its Amyris Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 965,872 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,310,258 shares and is now valued at $9,287,237. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Amyris Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.