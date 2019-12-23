Mixed Analyst Attention: New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ), NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

The shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New Residential Investment Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2019, to Neutral the NRZ stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on October 05, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Wedbush was of a view that NRZ is Outperform in its latest report on January 18, 2018. Barclays thinks that NRZ is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 24, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.75.

The shares of the company added by 0.24% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.37 while ending the day at $16.49. During the trading session, a total of 4.43 million shares were traded which represents a -27.53% decline from the average session volume which is 3.47 million shares. NRZ had ended its last session trading at $16.45. NRZ 52-week low price stands at $13.63 while its 52-week high price is $17.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.0%. New Residential Investment Corp. has the potential to record 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on October 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Needham also rated NEO as Reiterated on May 01, 2019, with its price target of $24 suggesting that NEO could surge by 0.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.76/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.99% to reach $28.71/share. It started the day trading at $29.03 and traded between $27.81 and $28.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEO’s 50-day SMA is 23.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.62. The stock has a high of $28.68 for the year while the low is $11.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.54%, as 6.04M NRZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.15% of NeoGenomics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1588.33, while the P/B ratio is 5.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 708.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.55% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NEO shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 501,337 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,201,294 shares of NEO, with a total valuation of $366,535,398. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NEO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $263,803,778 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of NeoGenomics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.