Mixed Analyst Attention: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

The shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $173 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Johnson & Johnson, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Overweight the JNJ stock while also putting a $170 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2019. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $160. Bernstein was of a view that JNJ is Outperform in its latest report on October 11, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that JNJ is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 156.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $153.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 82.24.

The shares of the company added by 0.49% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $144.80 while ending the day at $146.06. During the trading session, a total of 12.79 million shares were traded which represents a -72.12% decline from the average session volume which is 7.43 million shares. JNJ had ended its last session trading at $145.35. Johnson & Johnson currently has a market cap of $384.9 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.85, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.69, with a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 JNJ 52-week low price stands at $121.00 while its 52-week high price is $145.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Johnson & Johnson generated 16.25 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.08%. Johnson & Johnson has the potential to record 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas published a research note on November 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.71% to reach $7.58/share. It started the day trading at $5.68 and traded between $5.60 and $5.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BBVA’s 50-day SMA is 5.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.45. The stock has a high of $6.44 for the year while the low is $4.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.45%, as 6.40M JNJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.09% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.97, while the P/B ratio is 0.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.56%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fisher Asset Management LLC bought more BBVA shares, increasing its portfolio by 63.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fisher Asset Management LLC purchasing 20,232,480 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 51,968,505 shares of BBVA, with a total valuation of $271,795,281. Aristotle Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more BBVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $234,953,780 worth of shares.

Similarly, Harding Loevner LP decreased its Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares by 0.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,734,126 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -83,013 shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. which are valued at $181,659,479. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 414,442 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,215,650 shares and is now valued at $53,427,850. Following these latest developments, around 7.90% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.