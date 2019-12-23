Mixed Analyst Attention: iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ), Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

The shares of iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of iQIYI Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that IQ is Underweight in its latest report on August 16, 2019. Jefferies thinks that IQ is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $142.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.63.

The shares of the company added by 1.84% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $20.76 while ending the day at $21.08. During the trading session, a total of 10.52 million shares were traded which represents a -73.52% decline from the average session volume which is 6.06 million shares. IQ had ended its last session trading at $20.70. iQIYI Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 IQ 52-week low price stands at $14.35 while its 52-week high price is $29.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The iQIYI Inc. generated 1.01 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.17%. iQIYI Inc. has the potential to record -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on October 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Williams Capital Group also rated MTDR as Initiated on September 18, 2019, with its price target of $26 suggesting that MTDR could surge by 23.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.87% to reach $22.26/share. It started the day trading at $17.29 and traded between $16.94 and $17.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTDR’s 50-day SMA is 14.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.01. The stock has a high of $22.25 for the year while the low is $12.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.57%, as 26.75M IQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.22% of Matador Resources Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.97, while the P/B ratio is 1.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MTDR shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 611,780 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,952,778 shares of MTDR, with a total valuation of $168,295,114. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MTDR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $143,948,006 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Matador Resources Company shares by 16.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,622,879 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 962,041 shares of Matador Resources Company which are valued at $93,250,136. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Matador Resources Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 288,152 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,832,042 shares and is now valued at $82,115,151. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Matador Resources Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.