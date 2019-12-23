Mixed Analyst Attention: Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE), W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

The shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on November 09, 2018. The Services company has also assigned a $150 price target. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Grand Canyon Education Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on July 03, 2018, to Overweight the LOPE stock while also putting a $142 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Barrington Research Markets when it published its report on November 02, 2017. That day the Barrington Research set price target on the stock to $103. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on October 11, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 92. Barrington Research was of a view that LOPE is Outperform in its latest report on August 02, 2017. Barrington Research thinks that LOPE is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 85.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $119.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.15.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.12% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $96.02 while ending the day at $97.56. During the trading session, a total of 8.1 million shares were traded which represents a -1424.19% decline from the average session volume which is 531320.0 shares. LOPE had ended its last session trading at $97.68. Grand Canyon Education Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 LOPE 52-week low price stands at $76.48 while its 52-week high price is $132.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Grand Canyon Education Inc. generated 120.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.81%. Grand Canyon Education Inc. has the potential to record 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. ROTH Capital also rated WTI as Initiated on May 23, 2018, with its price target of $8.75 suggesting that WTI could surge by 29.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.10% to reach $7.60/share. It started the day trading at $5.48 and traded between $5.26 and $5.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WTI’s 50-day SMA is 4.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.90. The stock has a high of $7.18 for the year while the low is $3.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.25%, as 10.64M LOPE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.52% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.77%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.26% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more WTI shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 1,808,261 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,732,638 shares of WTI, with a total valuation of $41,655,691. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,287,246 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its W&T Offshore Inc. shares by 2.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,376,043 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 162,204 shares of W&T Offshore Inc. which are valued at $27,289,464. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its W&T Offshore Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 14,888 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,887,784 shares and is now valued at $20,919,716. Following these latest developments, around 33.20% of W&T Offshore Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.