Mixed Analyst Attention: Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN), Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

The shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 18, 2018. HSBC Securities was of a view that BVN is Buy in its latest report on December 13, 2016. BofA/Merrill thinks that BVN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.36% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.43 while ending the day at $14.48. During the trading session, a total of 5.21 million shares were traded which represents a -396.18% decline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. BVN had ended its last session trading at $14.83. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 BVN 52-week low price stands at $13.77 while its 52-week high price is $17.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. generated 279.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -66.67%. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has the potential to record 0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on September 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.98% to reach $17.54/share. It started the day trading at $17.115 and traded between $16.56 and $16.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ANF’s 50-day SMA is 16.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.37. The stock has a high of $30.63 for the year while the low is $13.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.59%, as 13.00M BVN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.93% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.73, while the P/B ratio is 1.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.28% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ANF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -94,740 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,163,351 shares of ANF, with a total valuation of $146,338,715. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ANF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $110,825,013 worth of shares.

Similarly, Contrarius Investment Management … increased its Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares by 40.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,107,208 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,762,626 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. which are valued at $97,532,112. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 17,609 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,619,712 shares and is now valued at $89,746,801. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.