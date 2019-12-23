Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD), Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

The shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on September 12, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vodafone Group Plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. Macquarie was of a view that VOD is Outperform in its latest report on March 20, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas thinks that VOD is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.05% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.51 while ending the day at $19.54. During the trading session, a total of 3.68 million shares were traded which represents a -16.72% decline from the average session volume which is 3.15 million shares. VOD had ended its last session trading at $19.55. Vodafone Group Plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 VOD 52-week low price stands at $15.53 while its 52-week high price is $21.72.

The Vodafone Group Plc generated 6.52 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc has the potential to record 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $100. Guggenheim also rated SAGE as Reiterated on December 05, 2019, with its price target of $110 suggesting that SAGE could surge by 28.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $73.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.66% to reach $105.39/share. It started the day trading at $75.59 and traded between $73.475 and $75.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAGE’s 50-day SMA is 126.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 156.25. The stock has a high of $193.56 for the year while the low is $56.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.93%, as 5.34M VOD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.50% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 960.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SAGE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 75,194 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,672,648 shares of SAGE, with a total valuation of $1,187,495,731. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more SAGE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,155,118,311 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,614,708 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 40,042 shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $714,218,357. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 516,724 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,657,016 shares and is now valued at $565,996,366. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.