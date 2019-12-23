Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD), Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

The shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Starwood Property Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on September 21, 2018, to Overweight the STWD stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2018. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $24. BofA/Merrill was of a view that STWD is Neutral in its latest report on December 15, 2016. Compass Point thinks that STWD is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 15, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $25.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.67.

The shares of the company added by 0.52% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $24.95 while ending the day at $25.12. During the trading session, a total of 2.55 million shares were traded which represents a -87.69% decline from the average session volume which is 1.36 million shares. STWD had ended its last session trading at $24.99. STWD 52-week low price stands at $19.16 while its 52-week high price is $25.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.49 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.12%. Starwood Property Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Argus also rated PTON as Initiated on December 12, 2019, with its price target of $40 suggesting that PTON could surge by 12.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.08% to reach $34.37/share. It started the day trading at $32.25 and traded between $29.80 and $29.99 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $37.02 for the year while the low is $20.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.03%, as 26.54M STWD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 60.74% of Peloton Interactive Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.88%.

Eminence Capital LP meanwhile bought more PTON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $147,613,700 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.