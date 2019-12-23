Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS), Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

The shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on October 03, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $18 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2018. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on November 12, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Citigroup was of a view that PHAS is Buy in its latest report on November 12, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 142.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.63.

The shares of the company added by 1.14% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.37 while ending the day at $6.21. During the trading session, a total of 2.69 million shares were traded which represents a -513.88% decline from the average session volume which is 438640.0 shares. PHAS had ended its last session trading at $6.14. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 14.00 PHAS 52-week low price stands at $2.56 while its 52-week high price is $16.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.40 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 81.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.0%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on June 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.55% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.40 and traded between $2.20 and $2.30 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $22.85 for the year while the low is $1.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.37%, as 1.26M PHAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.75% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 676.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -83.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.66% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,736,519 shares of CYCN, with a total valuation of $5,062,560. Camber Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more CYCN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,120,046 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares by 3.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,039,193 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -68,277 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $3,772,507. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.