Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT), Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

The shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by CLSA in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $42 price target. CLSA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Huazhu Group Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2019. Goldman was of a view that HTHT is Neutral in its latest report on September 13, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that HTHT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $263.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.90.

The shares of the company added by 2.23% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $39.21 while ending the day at $39.92. During the trading session, a total of 3.15 million shares were traded which represents a -171.74% decline from the average session volume which is 1.16 million shares. HTHT had ended its last session trading at $39.05. Huazhu Group Limited currently has a market cap of $11.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 121.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 12.31, with a beta of 1.81. Huazhu Group Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 HTHT 52-week low price stands at $27.01 while its 52-week high price is $45.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Huazhu Group Limited generated 622.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 210.0%. Huazhu Group Limited has the potential to record 0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on September 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $95. Barclays also rated LDOS as Initiated on September 20, 2019, with its price target of $97 suggesting that LDOS could down by -2.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $96.28/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.80% to reach $95.83/share. It started the day trading at $98.03 and traded between $96.27 and $98.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LDOS’s 50-day SMA is 87.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 79.83. The stock has a high of $96.55 for the year while the low is $50.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.22%, as 4.28M HTHT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.05% of Leidos Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.55, while the P/B ratio is 4.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.72%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.38% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LDOS shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,917,176 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,482,747 shares of LDOS, with a total valuation of $1,406,452,737. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more LDOS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $618,855,948 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Leidos Holdings Inc. shares by 19.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,613,257 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 932,600 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc. which are valued at $509,908,266. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Leidos Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,213,943 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,289,047 shares and is now valued at $480,457,029. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Leidos Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.