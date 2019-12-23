Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX), Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

The shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Johnson Rice in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. Johnson Rice wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Buy the HLX stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on June 07, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on February 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Raymond James was of a view that HLX is Outperform in its latest report on April 26, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that HLX is worth Overweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.53.

The shares of the company added by 1.18% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.31 while ending the day at $9.43. During the trading session, a total of 3.05 million shares were traded which represents a -167.73% decline from the average session volume which is 1.14 million shares. HLX had ended its last session trading at $9.32. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 HLX 52-week low price stands at $5.05 while its 52-week high price is $9.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. generated 286.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 142.86%. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) is now rated as Outperform. SunTrust also rated FATE as Initiated on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that FATE could surge by 18.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.42% to reach $25.07/share. It started the day trading at $20.38 and traded between $19.62 and $20.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FATE’s 50-day SMA is 15.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.60. The stock has a high of $22.82 for the year while the low is $11.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.04%, as 9.37M HLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.70% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 899.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Redmile Group LLC bought more FATE shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Redmile Group LLC purchasing 857,143 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,216,809 shares of FATE, with a total valuation of $175,206,557. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more FATE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $107,413,788 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,249,952 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 39,315 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $66,384,250. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 729,390 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,657,320 shares and is now valued at $57,127,338. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.