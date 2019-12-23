Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE), SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

The shares of FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FireEye Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Neutral the FEYE stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on October 03, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Nomura in its report released on August 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that FEYE is Market Perform in its latest report on July 31, 2019. Wedbush thinks that FEYE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.48. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.55% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.30 while ending the day at $16.36. During the trading session, a total of 3.09 million shares were traded which represents a 8.8% incline from the average session volume which is 3.39 million shares. FEYE had ended its last session trading at $16.45. FireEye Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 FEYE 52-week low price stands at $12.66 while its 52-week high price is $18.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FireEye Inc. generated 331.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. FireEye Inc. has the potential to record -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. B. Riley FBR also rated SSRM as Initiated on March 01, 2019, with its price target of $14.70 suggesting that SSRM could down by -40.94% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.96% to reach $11.75/share. It started the day trading at $16.83 and traded between $16.46 and $16.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SSRM’s 50-day SMA is 15.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.09. The stock has a high of $17.56 for the year while the low is $10.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.47%, as 4.02M FEYE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.27% of SSR Mining Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 59.14, while the P/B ratio is 1.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.66%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.05% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more SSRM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 153,295 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,663,051 shares of SSRM, with a total valuation of $245,283,379. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SSRM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $89,633,142 worth of shares.

Similarly, Investec Asset Management Ltd. decreased its SSR Mining Inc. shares by 5.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,838,360 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -281,239 shares of SSR Mining Inc. which are valued at $75,768,718. In the same vein, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment M… decreased its SSR Mining Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 338,191 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,784,725 shares and is now valued at $59,268,794. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of SSR Mining Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.