Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL), Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

The shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $12 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on February 20, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $20. Wolfe Research was of a view that AXL is Outperform in its latest report on October 02, 2018. Citigroup thinks that AXL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.22.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.28% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.6419 while ending the day at $10.72. During the trading session, a total of 2.78 million shares were traded which represents a -26.38% decline from the average session volume which is 2.2 million shares. AXL had ended its last session trading at $10.75. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 AXL 52-week low price stands at $5.86 while its 52-week high price is $17.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. generated 375.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.41%. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.56% to reach $21.75/share. It started the day trading at $20.79 and traded between $19.16 and $20.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPZM’s 50-day SMA is 14.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.09. The stock has a high of $25.00 for the year while the low is $5.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.77%, as 7.84M AXL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.21% of Epizyme Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 765.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.77%. Looking further, the stock has raised 86.56% over the past 90 days while it gained 36.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more EPZM shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 1,218,126 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,474,327 shares of EPZM, with a total valuation of $189,555,882. Redmile Group LLC meanwhile sold more EPZM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $142,682,133 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Epizyme Inc. shares by 0.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,009,965 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 62,612 shares of Epizyme Inc. which are valued at $115,804,622. In the same vein, RP Management LLC (Investment Man… increased its Epizyme Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,666,667 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,666,667 shares and is now valued at $110,133,339. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Epizyme Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.