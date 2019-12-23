Is There A Value in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) And Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

The shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $34 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Macerich Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Underweight the MAC stock while also putting a $21.50 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $33. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on February 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43. Mizuho was of a view that MAC is Neutral in its latest report on January 23, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that MAC is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $32.26. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.93% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $26.42 while ending the day at $26.47. During the trading session, a total of 21.67 million shares were traded which represents a -989.14% decline from the average session volume which is 1.99 million shares. MAC had ended its last session trading at $27.27. The Macerich Company currently has a market cap of $3.85 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 46.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 221.14, with a beta of 0.72. MAC 52-week low price stands at $25.53 while its 52-week high price is $47.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.88 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.86%. The Macerich Company has the potential to record 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Longbow published a research note on October 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.17% to reach $32.50/share. It started the day trading at $30.03 and traded between $29.33 and $29.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPX’s 50-day SMA is 28.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.58. The stock has a high of $30.34 for the year while the low is $20.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.96%, as 5.18M MAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.43% of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 61.97, while the P/B ratio is 2.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.93%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.53% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more LPX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -531,551 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,787,580 shares of LPX, with a total valuation of $408,939,623. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more LPX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $383,254,893 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares by 33.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,759,912 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,933,367 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation which are valued at $230,158,990. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 14,618 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,150,323 shares and is now valued at $152,758,580. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.