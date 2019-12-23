Is There A Value in QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) And Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

The shares of QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on October 30, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $7 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of QEP Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on October 28, 2019, to Overweight the QEP stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Williams Capital Group Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2019. That day the Williams Capital Group set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on September 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Raymond James was of a view that QEP is Mkt Perform in its latest report on August 08, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that QEP is worth Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.50% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.05 while ending the day at $4.13. During the trading session, a total of 11.2 million shares were traded which represents a -50.68% decline from the average session volume which is 7.43 million shares. QEP had ended its last session trading at $4.28. QEP 52-week low price stands at $2.58 while its 52-week high price is $9.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The QEP Resources Inc. generated 92.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 360.0%. QEP Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on June 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.96% to reach $16.00/share. It started the day trading at $9.45 and traded between $8.98 and $9.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SIC’s 50-day SMA is 10.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.61. The stock has a high of $14.73 for the year while the low is $5.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 123315.14 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.22%, as 83,583 QEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.59% of Select Interior Concepts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 120.78, while the P/B ratio is 1.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 93.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.85% over the last six months.

This move now sees The B. Riley Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,066,351 shares of SIC, with a total valuation of $31,583,415. ADW Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more SIC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,563,700 worth of shares.

Similarly, American Money Management Corp. decreased its Select Interior Concepts Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,215,247 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Select Interior Concepts Inc. which are valued at $12,517,044. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Select Interior Concepts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 254,902 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,202,077 shares and is now valued at $12,381,393. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Select Interior Concepts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.