Is There A Value in IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) And Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

The shares of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IAMGOLD Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2019. Desjardins was of a view that IAG is Hold in its latest report on June 07, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that IAG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.40% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.26 while ending the day at $3.26. During the trading session, a total of 7.0 million shares were traded which represents a -66.3% decline from the average session volume which is 4.21 million shares. IAG had ended its last session trading at $3.34. IAMGOLD Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 IAG 52-week low price stands at $2.28 while its 52-week high price is $4.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The IAMGOLD Corporation generated 634.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%. IAMGOLD Corporation has the potential to record 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on June 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) is now rated as Market Perform. Mizuho also rated ENBL as Upgrade on May 06, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that ENBL could surge by 29.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.99% to reach $14.30/share. It started the day trading at $10.23 and traded between $10.02 and $10.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENBL’s 50-day SMA is 9.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.48. The stock has a high of $16.49 for the year while the low is $8.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.87%, as 3.32M IAG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.74% of Enable Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.47, while the P/B ratio is 0.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. bought more ENBL shares, increasing its portfolio by 37.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. purchasing 2,960,918 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,772,567 shares of ENBL, with a total valuation of $98,999,891. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more ENBL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $76,835,871 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Enable Midstream Partners LP shares by 22.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,214,643 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,329,000 shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $66,302,569. In the same vein, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its Enable Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,017,120 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,004,719 shares and is now valued at $45,993,368. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Enable Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.