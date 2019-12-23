Is There A Value in Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) And Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

The shares of Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Consumer Edge Research in its latest research note that was published on November 18, 2019. Consumer Edge Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Expedia Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on November 11, 2019, to Perform the EXPE stock while also putting a $110 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. Piper Jaffray was of a view that EXPE is Neutral in its latest report on November 07, 2019. DA Davidson thinks that EXPE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $129.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.36.

The shares of the company added by 0.90% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $108.01 while ending the day at $110.08. During the trading session, a total of 5.02 million shares were traded which represents a -65.53% decline from the average session volume which is 3.03 million shares. EXPE had ended its last session trading at $109.10. Expedia Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $15.81 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 32.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.75, with a beta of 1.00. Expedia Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 EXPE 52-week low price stands at $93.53 while its 52-week high price is $144.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Expedia Group Inc. generated 4.24 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 67.75%. Expedia Group Inc. has the potential to record 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is now rated as Neutral. Deutsche Bank also rated DFS as Resumed on July 08, 2019, with its price target of $87 suggesting that DFS could surge by 6.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $86.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.44% to reach $92.25/share. It started the day trading at $87.43 and traded between $86.495 and $86.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DFS’s 50-day SMA is 83.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 80.03. The stock has a high of $92.98 for the year while the low is $54.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.05%, as 5.35M EXPE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.72% of Discover Financial Services shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.79, while the P/B ratio is 2.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.07% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DFS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -346,360 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,496,540 shares of DFS, with a total valuation of $2,079,021,350. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more DFS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,961,623,395 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Discover Financial Services shares by 4.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,968,029 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -767,885 shares of Discover Financial Services which are valued at $1,355,206,621. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Discover Financial Services shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 358,871 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,984,019 shares and is now valued at $1,186,823,693. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Discover Financial Services stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.