Is There A Value in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) And Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

The shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $41 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Citizens Financial Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on October 08, 2019, to Sell the CFG stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on July 29, 2019. That day the Argus set price target on the stock to $43. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on July 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. UBS was of a view that CFG is Neutral in its latest report on July 10, 2019. Argus thinks that CFG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.84. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.62.

The shares of the company added by 0.57% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $40.31 while ending the day at $40.54. During the trading session, a total of 5.94 million shares were traded which represents a -51.43% decline from the average session volume which is 3.92 million shares. CFG had ended its last session trading at $40.31. Citizens Financial Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $18.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.89, with a beta of 1.47. CFG 52-week low price stands at $27.62 while its 52-week high price is $40.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Citizens Financial Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated AUPH as Reiterated on March 16, 2018, with its price target of $16 suggesting that AUPH could down by -71.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.97% to reach $11.50/share. It started the day trading at $19.80 and traded between $18.82 and $19.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AUPH’s 50-day SMA is 8.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.76. The stock has a high of $20.03 for the year while the low is $3.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.65%, as 9.27M CFG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.60% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.49%. Looking further, the stock has raised 227.73% over the past 90 days while it gained 217.93% over the last six months.