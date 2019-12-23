Is There A Value in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) And Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

The shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Barrick Gold Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2019. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that GOLD is Buy in its latest report on October 11, 2019. National Bank Financial thinks that GOLD is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.61. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.22.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.41 while ending the day at $17.45. During the trading session, a total of 9.01 million shares were traded which represents a 23.59% incline from the average session volume which is 11.79 million shares. GOLD had ended its last session trading at $17.71. Barrick Gold Corporation currently has a market cap of $31.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 39.21, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.49, with a beta of -0.36. Barrick Gold Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 GOLD 52-week low price stands at $11.52 while its 52-week high price is $20.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Barrick Gold Corporation generated 2.4 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. Barrick Gold Corporation has the potential to record 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on November 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Telsey Advisory Group also rated CHS as Reiterated on August 29, 2019, with its price target of $3 suggesting that CHS could down by -3.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.36% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.265 and traded between $4.125 and $4.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHS’s 50-day SMA is 3.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.68. The stock has a high of $6.46 for the year while the low is $2.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.77%, as 20.23M GOLD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.48% of Chico’s FAS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.47%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CHS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 154,686 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,374,643 shares of CHS, with a total valuation of $82,877,047. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CHS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $56,164,556 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Chico’s FAS Inc. shares by 0.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,865,407 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 85,848 shares of Chico’s FAS Inc. which are valued at $47,057,991. In the same vein, Contrarius Investment Management … increased its Chico’s FAS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,022,077 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,067,058 shares and is now valued at $43,249,867. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Chico’s FAS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.