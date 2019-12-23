Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN), Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)?

The shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on June 25, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $13 price target. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Summit Hotel Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2018. Janney was of a view that INN is Neutral in its latest report on November 20, 2017. Raymond James thinks that INN is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.27.

The shares of the company added by 1.23% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.17 while ending the day at $12.30. During the trading session, a total of 2.17 million shares were traded which represents a -140.45% decline from the average session volume which is 902300.0 shares. INN had ended its last session trading at $12.15. INN 52-week low price stands at $9.29 while its 52-week high price is $12.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 93.55%. Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has the potential to record 1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $85. BofA/Merrill also rated AMG as Downgrade on July 30, 2019, with its price target of $85 suggesting that AMG could surge by 5.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $86.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.53% to reach $89.25/share. It started the day trading at $87.61 and traded between $84.145 and $84.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMG’s 50-day SMA is 82.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 89.28. The stock has a high of $115.75 for the year while the low is $71.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -33.84%, as 1.36M INN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.42% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 556.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. bought more AMG shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. purchasing 268,289 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,953,773 shares of AMG, with a total valuation of $679,013,601. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AMG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $447,335,385 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares by 1.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,787,484 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -37,163 shares of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. which are valued at $237,967,509. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,525 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,468,514 shares and is now valued at $210,737,040. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.