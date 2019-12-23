Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC), Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)?

The shares of NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NextCure Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Buy the NXTC stock while also putting a $61 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on July 09, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on June 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. Morgan Stanley was of a view that NXTC is Overweight in its latest report on June 03, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $72.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 322.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.76.

The shares of the company added by 6.42% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $54.348 while ending the day at $58.55. During the trading session, a total of 1.93 million shares were traded which represents a -282.95% decline from the average session volume which is 504710.0 shares. NXTC had ended its last session trading at $55.02. NextCure Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 15.00 NXTC 52-week low price stands at $13.86 while its 52-week high price is $109.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NextCure Inc. generated 11.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. NextCure Inc. has the potential to record -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $96. Pivotal Research Group also rated COLM as Reiterated on October 28, 2019, with its price target of $117 suggesting that COLM could surge by 9.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $100.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.60% to reach $111.42/share. It started the day trading at $102.05 and traded between $99.60 and $101.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COLM’s 50-day SMA is 94.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 98.03. The stock has a high of $109.74 for the year while the low is $80.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.15%, as 1.41M NXTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.13% of Columbia Sportswear Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.92, while the P/B ratio is 3.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 367.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.66%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.21% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more COLM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -15,964 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,044,921 shares of COLM, with a total valuation of $281,655,193. Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL… meanwhile sold more COLM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $274,388,208 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Columbia Sportswear Company shares by 7.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,385,360 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 90,753 shares of Columbia Sportswear Company which are valued at $128,145,800. In the same vein, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its Columbia Sportswear Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 38,646 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,138,467 shares and is now valued at $105,308,198. Following these latest developments, around 18.20% of Columbia Sportswear Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.