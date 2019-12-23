Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Loews Corporation (NYSE:L), The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX)?

The shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on November 02, 2016. The Financial company has also assigned a $43 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Loews Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on August 06, 2015, to Hold the L stock while also putting a $44 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2014. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $51. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on September 04, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 52. Susquehanna Financial was of a view that L is Positive in its latest report on June 23, 2009.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.71.

The shares of the company added by 0.96% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $51.31 while ending the day at $51.66. During the trading session, a total of 2.06 million shares were traded which represents a -118.79% decline from the average session volume which is 942930.0 shares. L had ended its last session trading at $51.17. Loews Corporation currently has a market cap of $15.22 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.97, with a beta of 0.67. L 52-week low price stands at $42.06 while its 52-week high price is $56.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.74 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.35%. Loews Corporation has the potential to record 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on November 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $68. Guggenheim also rated TJX as Reiterated on November 14, 2019, with its price target of $66 suggesting that TJX could surge by 8.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $60.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.45% to reach $65.52/share. It started the day trading at $61.145 and traded between $59.95 and $59.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TJX’s 50-day SMA is 59.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.21. The stock has a high of $61.69 for the year while the low is $41.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.39%, as 11.67M L shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.98% of The TJX Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.63, while the P/B ratio is 13.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.65%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TJX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -631,996 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 96,419,817 shares of TJX, with a total valuation of $5,894,143,413. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TJX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,000,248,597 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its The TJX Companies Inc. shares by 5.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 65,390,824 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,468,429 shares of The TJX Companies Inc. which are valued at $3,997,341,071. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The TJX Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 682,742 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 58,225,365 shares and is now valued at $3,559,316,562. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The TJX Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.