Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC), PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)?

The shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on June 25, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $77 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lincoln National Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2019, to Market Perform the LNC stock while also putting a $63 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2018. Barclays was of a view that LNC is Overweight in its latest report on May 11, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that LNC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 74.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $70.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.20% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $60.00 while ending the day at $60.01. During the trading session, a total of 2.1 million shares were traded which represents a -43.86% decline from the average session volume which is 1.46 million shares. LNC had ended its last session trading at $60.13. Lincoln National Corporation currently has a market cap of $11.93 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.58, with a beta of 1.96. LNC 52-week low price stands at $48.07 while its 52-week high price is $67.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.15%. Lincoln National Corporation has the potential to record 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on October 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $32.50. Mizuho also rated PPL as Initiated on June 03, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that PPL could down by -4.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.31% to reach $34.25/share. It started the day trading at $36.24 and traded between $35.69 and $35.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PPL’s 50-day SMA is 33.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.51. The stock has a high of $36.28 for the year while the low is $27.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.44%, as 13.61M LNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.89% of PPL Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.57, while the P/B ratio is 2.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.53%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.42% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PPL shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,685,611 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 60,323,455 shares of PPL, with a total valuation of $2,052,807,174. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more PPL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,507,238,384 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its PPL Corporation shares by 0.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 38,103,348 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 281,648 shares of PPL Corporation which are valued at $1,296,656,932. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its PPL Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,209,891 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 24,065,155 shares and is now valued at $818,937,225. Following these latest developments, around 0.21% of PPL Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.