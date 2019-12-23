Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD), Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)?

The shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on October 02, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $72 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Expeditors International of Washington Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on July 10, 2019, to Sell the EXPD stock while also putting a $70 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on May 31, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on May 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 76. Cowen was of a view that EXPD is Market Perform in its latest report on February 20, 2019. Goldman thinks that EXPD is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $73.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.14% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $76.15 while ending the day at $76.45. During the trading session, a total of 2.21 million shares were traded which represents a -116.53% decline from the average session volume which is 1.02 million shares. EXPD had ended its last session trading at $76.56. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. currently has a market cap of $13.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.61, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.88, with a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 EXPD 52-week low price stands at $62.90 while its 52-week high price is $81.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.92 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Expeditors International of Washington Inc. generated 1.22 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.87%. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. has the potential to record 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on August 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.74/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.56% to reach $10.52/share. It started the day trading at $8.74 and traded between $8.60 and $8.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BBD’s 50-day SMA is 8.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.79. The stock has a high of $10.04 for the year while the low is $7.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.93%, as 23.27M EXPD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.44% of Banco Bradesco S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.29, while the P/B ratio is 1.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd. bought more BBD shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd. purchasing 1,880,262 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 102,081,889 shares of BBD, with a total valuation of $801,342,829. Fisher Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more BBD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $397,095,994 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Banco Bradesco S.A. shares by 5.86% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 39,952,188 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,485,054 shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. which are valued at $313,624,676. In the same vein, Itau USA Asset Management, Inc. decreased its Banco Bradesco S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,101,009 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 37,536,115 shares and is now valued at $294,658,503. Following these latest developments, around 0.02% of Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.