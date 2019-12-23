Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR), RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 130.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.57% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.3078 while ending the day at $0.37. During the trading session, a total of 3.66 million shares were traded which represents a -919.42% decline from the average session volume which is 359380.0 shares. ESTR had ended its last session trading at $0.39. ESTR 52-week low price stands at $0.16 while its 52-week high price is $4.10.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on December 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.81% to reach $4.38/share. It started the day trading at $5.02 and traded between $4.76 and $4.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RES’s 50-day SMA is 4.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.95. The stock has a high of $13.11 for the year while the low is $3.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.68%, as 24.44M ESTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 43.62% of RPC Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more RES shares, increasing its portfolio by 113.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 4,076,637 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,683,667 shares of RES, with a total valuation of $29,658,955. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile sold more RES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,384,405 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its RPC Inc. shares by 2.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,576,553 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 145,367 shares of RPC Inc. which are valued at $21,525,495. In the same vein, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its RPC Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,830,944 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,372,499 shares and is now valued at $20,737,846. Following these latest developments, around 73.90% of RPC Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.