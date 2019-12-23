Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)?

The shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $30 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EQM Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 19, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on August 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. JP Morgan was of a view that EQM is Neutral in its latest report on February 06, 2019. Goldman thinks that EQM is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $37.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.44.

The shares of the company added by 1.99% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $26.96 while ending the day at $27.73. During the trading session, a total of 1.99 million shares were traded which represents a -96.68% decline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. EQM had ended its last session trading at $27.19. EQM Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 EQM 52-week low price stands at $21.43 while its 52-week high price is $47.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The EQM Midstream Partners LP generated 81.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.29%. EQM Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on October 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $140. Wells Fargo also rated IBM as Reiterated on October 17, 2019, with its price target of $140 suggesting that IBM could surge by 8.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $134.56/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.77% to reach $148.30/share. It started the day trading at $136.42 and traded between $134.95 and $135.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IBM’s 50-day SMA is 135.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 138.37. The stock has a high of $152.95 for the year while the low is $105.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.21%, as 13.89M EQM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.57% of International Business Machines Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.39, while the P/B ratio is 6.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more IBM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 354,119 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 70,940,240 shares of IBM, with a total valuation of $9,537,915,268. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more IBM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,241,487,084 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its International Business Machines Corporation shares by 1.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 43,631,205 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 476,945 shares of International Business Machines Corporation which are valued at $5,866,215,512. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its International Business Machines Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 268,661 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,446,460 shares and is now valued at $1,673,426,547. Following these latest developments, around 0.09% of International Business Machines Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.