Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)?

The shares of Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $175 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Autodesk Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on November 27, 2019, to Buy the ADSK stock while also putting a $195 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Griffin Securities Markets when it published its report on August 28, 2019. That day the Griffin Securities set price target on the stock to $184. Deutsche Bank was of a view that ADSK is Hold in its latest report on August 15, 2019. Citigroup thinks that ADSK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 210.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $191.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.51% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $182.62 while ending the day at $182.84. During the trading session, a total of 2.39 million shares were traded which represents a -66.04% decline from the average session volume which is 1.44 million shares. ADSK had ended its last session trading at $183.78. ADSK 52-week low price stands at $117.72 while its 52-week high price is $185.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Autodesk Inc. generated 956.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 48.72%. Autodesk Inc. has the potential to record 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. SunTrust also rated OXY as Initiated on September 23, 2019, with its price target of $48 suggesting that OXY could surge by 21.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.80% to reach $49.55/share. It started the day trading at $39.23 and traded between $38.535 and $39.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OXY's 50-day SMA is 39.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.41. The stock has a high of $68.83 for the year while the low is $37.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.03%, as 21.69M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.45% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares were sold short. The company's P/E ratio currently sits at 28.00, while the P/B ratio is 1.25. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 9.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more OXY shares, increasing its portfolio by 46.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 28,364,139 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 89,151,846 shares of OXY, with a total valuation of $3,438,586,700. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more OXY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,779,777,236 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares by 0.41% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 43,480,351 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -179,214 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation which are valued at $1,677,037,138. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 676,855 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 43,227,437 shares and is now valued at $1,667,282,245. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.