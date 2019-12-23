Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB), Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)?

The shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Associated Banc-Corp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2019. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that ASB is Hold in its latest report on October 19, 2018. Sandler O’Neill thinks that ASB is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $21.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.23.

The shares of the company added by 0.18% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $22.06 while ending the day at $22.16. During the trading session, a total of 2.5 million shares were traded which represents a -150.35% decline from the average session volume which is 1000000.0 shares. ASB had ended its last session trading at $22.12. Associated Banc-Corp currently has a market cap of $3.52 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.94, with a beta of 1.21. ASB 52-week low price stands at $18.52 while its 52-week high price is $23.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Associated Banc-Corp has the potential to record 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on October 18, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) is now rated as Outperform. Robert W. Baird also rated PTI as Reiterated on December 12, 2017, with its price target of $25 suggesting that PTI could surge by 79.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.09% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.36 and traded between $1.21 and $1.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PTI’s 50-day SMA is 1.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.31. The stock has a high of $4.72 for the year while the low is $0.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 154.14%, as 2.94M ASB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.03% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -70.71%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.51% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.71% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Great Point Partners LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,500,000 shares of PTI, with a total valuation of $8,540,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more PTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,746,427 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares by 9.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,150,809 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 104,071 shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $2,807,974. Following these latest developments, around 17.50% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.