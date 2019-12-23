Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB), The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG)?

The shares of AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2019. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AnaptysBio Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on November 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Stifel was of a view that ANAB is Hold in its latest report on June 21, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that ANAB is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 79.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $18.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.22.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.17% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.43 while ending the day at $15.89. During the trading session, a total of 2.01 million shares were traded which represents a -112.91% decline from the average session volume which is 946120.0 shares. ANAB had ended its last session trading at $16.41. AnaptysBio Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 14.30 ANAB 52-week low price stands at $10.00 while its 52-week high price is $83.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The AnaptysBio Inc. generated 182.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 44.35%. AnaptysBio Inc. has the potential to record -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on September 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.10% to reach $24.67/share. It started the day trading at $23.325 and traded between $22.84 and $23.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IPG’s 50-day SMA is 22.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.88. The stock has a high of $23.98 for the year while the low is $19.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.29%, as 22.10M ANAB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.74% of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.80, while the P/B ratio is 3.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.04%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.58% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more IPG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 695,528 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 43,186,558 shares of IPG, with a total valuation of $967,378,899. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more IPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $751,628,170 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares by 6.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 27,614,703 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,638,794 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. which are valued at $618,569,347. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 188,708 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 18,818,824 shares and is now valued at $421,541,658. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.