Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO), Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)?

The shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Two Harbors Investment Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2019. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that TWO is Buy in its latest report on November 10, 2017. Maxim Group thinks that TWO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 09, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $15.12. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.87.

The shares of the company added by 0.13% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.96 while ending the day at $15.00. During the trading session, a total of 2.37 million shares were traded which represents a -36.99% decline from the average session volume which is 1.73 million shares. TWO had ended its last session trading at $14.98. TWO 52-week low price stands at $12.06 while its 52-week high price is $15.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -104.17%. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has the potential to record 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on November 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.78% to reach $10.36/share. It started the day trading at $8.95 and traded between $8.83 and $8.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ITUB’s 50-day SMA is 8.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.75. The stock has a high of $10.34 for the year while the low is $7.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.45%, as 18.43M TWO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.27% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.02, while the P/B ratio is 2.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 18.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more ITUB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -188,613 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 98,426,989 shares of ITUB, with a total valuation of $801,195,690. Harding Loevner LP meanwhile sold more ITUB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $685,069,889 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares by 22.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 53,866,884 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 9,996,839 shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. which are valued at $438,476,436. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,969,509 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 51,932,427 shares and is now valued at $422,729,956. Following these latest developments, around 52.10% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.