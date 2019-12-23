Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM), Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)?

The shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Northcoast in its latest research note that was published on August 15, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $22 price target. Northcoast wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on August 02, 2019, to Neutral the SFM stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $15. Bernstein was of a view that SFM is Mkt Perform in its latest report on June 24, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that SFM is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.80% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.72 while ending the day at $19.74. During the trading session, a total of 2.0 million shares were traded which represents a -45.86% decline from the average session volume which is 1.37 million shares. SFM had ended its last session trading at $19.90. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 SFM 52-week low price stands at $16.46 while its 52-week high price is $25.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. generated 79.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.64%. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. has the potential to record 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is now rated as Buy. Maxim Group also rated SPLK as Reiterated on November 22, 2019, with its price target of $155 suggesting that SPLK could surge by 6.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $150.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.55% to reach $160.78/share. It started the day trading at $151.61 and traded between $148.89 and $150.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPLK’s 50-day SMA is 130.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 126.91. The stock has a high of $152.68 for the year while the low is $90.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.47%, as 7.60M SFM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.90% of Splunk Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.19%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.99% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more SPLK shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 2,625,739 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,913,548 shares of SPLK, with a total valuation of $4,016,039,633. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SPLK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,050,607,354 worth of shares.

Similarly, Jennison Associates LLC increased its Splunk Inc. shares by 2.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,606,423 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 178,011 shares of Splunk Inc. which are valued at $985,810,440. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Splunk Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 55,106 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,597,679 shares and is now valued at $984,505,660. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Splunk Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.