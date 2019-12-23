Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.68.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.97 while ending the day at $24.10. During the trading session, a total of 2.24 million shares were traded which represents a -155.38% decline from the average session volume which is 876900.0 shares. SVC had ended its last session trading at $24.10. Service Properties Trust currently has a market cap of $3.97 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.78, with a beta of 0.86. SVC 52-week low price stands at $22.47 while its 52-week high price is $28.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.95 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 169.47%. Service Properties Trust has the potential to record 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.64% to reach $24.64/share. It started the day trading at $18.57 and traded between $18.13 and $18.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAA’s 50-day SMA is 18.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.91. The stock has a high of $25.27 for the year while the low is $16.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.67%, as 22.45M SVC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.08% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.06, while the P/B ratio is 1.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC bought more PAA shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC purchasing 2,952,463 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 42,856,945 shares of PAA, with a total valuation of $745,710,843. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more PAA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $716,624,498 worth of shares.

Similarly, ALPS Advisors, Inc. increased its Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares by 1.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 37,959,279 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 596,118 shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. which are valued at $660,491,455. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 456,544 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 18,373,222 shares and is now valued at $319,694,063. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.